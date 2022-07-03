Mount Isa Underground Hospital celebrates 80th anniversary

One of Mount Isa's great treasures was celebrated with an open day on Sunday that attracted hundreds of locals and visitors alike.
The Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum celebrated its 80th anniversary with a repeat of the open day when it was first unveiled in on July 4, 1942.
Now as then, Mount Isa locals were invited to visit the tunnels which were built in response to Second World War concerns that the mineral-wealthy city might become a military target, just a few months after the Japanese bombed Darwin.
The doors of the attached Hospital Museum and Tent House were all thrown open to visitors on the day.
Historian Barry Merrick said the deep air raid shelters were built a by miners, working voluntarily after their eight-hour shifts underground.
Mr Merrick said Mount Isa could have been a target in the war because of the lead production of Mount Isa Mines at the time.
He said it was important to remember our heritage.
"It's about our forefathers, where we're descended from, their living conditions, how they worked, how they lived, we've got to know where we come from," he said.
"Skills are passed on but they've skipped a generation. Our kids are interested in our heritage. If we don't put it together now, it will be gone."
Mayor Danielle Slade said it was an important part of Mount Isa's history.
"Mount Isa Mines was producing the minerals Australia needed and they took precautions during the war and carved out the Underground Hospital which later got forgotten," Cr Slade said.
"It's a now great place that everyone should come and have a look at.
Cr Slade said was a crucial part of the city's tourist strategy and a way of getting tourists to stay in town an extra day.
"But they need more volunteers during the winter months, if anyone at home has hours to spare, come down and chat to people about Mount Isa, what more could you want?" she said.
Simon Pope, president of the Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum said it was the facility was a unique part of wartime history and they had further plans for the site.
"The tenthouse and the tunnels are from the same era and they complement each other," Mr Pope said.
"The masterplan is to relocate the Tent House nearer the Museum and do some landscaping."
Mr Pope thanked 30 businesses in town who have helped the Museum with in kind support.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
