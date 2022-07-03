Underground Hospital is important witness to our history

After a couple of days of rain in the North West it was nice to wake up to sunshine on Sunday.
Especially nice as that was the day the Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum were holding an open day to celebrate the 80th anniversary of when local miners built the Onton Tunnels to house the underground hospital.
It was a nice touch to repeat the open day of July 1942 when Mount Isa, then as now, were invited to inspect the tunnels.
It was one of just four underground hospitals built during the war, two on the Channel Island built by the Germans, and one on the besieged island of Malta, built by the Allies.
Though the Mount Isa one was never subsequently used as an underground hospital and later forgotten about, the need at the time was real.
The Japanese had bombed Darwin just a few months earlier - and the local hospital there was hit in the bombing.
Though further from the coast Mount Isa was a legitimate target given its mineral wealth to Australia and it was vulnerable as being on the wrong side of the Brisbane Line.
Historian Barry Merrick said that at the time Mount Isa Mines was producing lead which was used in armaments and the government had also asked them to start producing copper which was needed for brass in the shells of guns.
I then asked Mr Merrick a question about why it was important to remember those times. "Why should we remember our history?" I asked him.
Mr Merrick thought hard and replied, it was important to remember our heritage.
"It's about our forefathers, where we're descended from, their living conditions, how they worked, how they lived, we've got to know where we come from," he said.
"Skills are passed on but they've skipped a generation. Our kids are interested in our heritage. If we don't put it together now, it will be gone."
He's right. History is not just the dusty pages of books. History is a clue to behaviour. It is key to understanding ourselves, where we've come from and where we're likely to go.
Go check out the Underground Hospital and see history for yourself.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
