Mount Isa Golf open kicks off with Foursomes

Mount Isa Golf Club Open was off to a cracking start for 2022 when the ladies took to the field for their Open Foursomes Championships competition.
Auretta Perrin and Angie Sciascia easily defended their 2021 title with a resounding win of 88 gross to take the Open Foursomes Gross Champion trophy.
Slotting in to the runner up position was Liz Jakeman and Rebecca Nankivell with 98 gross.
In the handicap division Suni Thogersen and Sally Dawson came up trumps carding an excellent 77 nett to take the Open Foursomes Nett Champion trophy.
Pipped at the post by half a point saw Alison Gordon and Judy Fangrath take home the runner up trophy for their 77.5 nett.
Players from the previous day fronted up again with their male partners to play the Open Mixed Foursomes Championships
This event is growing in popularity with the largest number of competitors taking part this year.
Auretta Perrin and Mike Ruri combined to take out first place honours and the Gross Champion Trophy with an amazing 83 off the stick.
Runner up Gross title went to Jackie Thinee and Mark Willoughby who finished 4 strokes behind on 87 gross.
Handicap honours went to the combination of Sarah Murphy and Dick Bawden with an impressive 73.5 nett edging out their nearest rivals Sandra and Dave Beattie when they finished with an equally impressive 74.5 nett.
Nearest to the pins:
Saturday:
Alison Gordon and Judy Fangrath 2nd , Angie Sciascia and Auretta Perrin 7th , Ulla Allen and Sandra Beattie 14th and Jackie Thinee and Ann Beattie 16th
Sunday:
Angie Sciascia and Darren Drake 1st and 18th , Sarah Murphy and Dick Bawden 6th , Sally Dawson and Lloyd Hennessy 11th
