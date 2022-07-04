Centrex sign offtake agreement for Ardmore Phosphate

The owners of the Ardmore Phosphate project south of Mount Isa has signed a deal with Swiss agribusiness Ameropa for a trial shipment of phosphate from the region.
Centrex told the ASX on Friday that its retail arm Agriflex had agreed the trial shipment with Ameropa covering 5000 wet tonnes of beneficiated phosphate and includes a first right of refusal to purchase 10pc of the Ardmore mine's annual production for the first three years.
Advertisement
Centrex said the 10pc allocation was an important milestone as it meant all of its first three years of available production was now reserved to customers in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.
The first right to take the 10pc allocation elapses after 60 days.
Ameropa produces, originates and markets fertilisers and grains and the 5000 wet tonne shipment has been sold on a free on board basis, to be loaded Townsville in November with pricing to be finalised six weeks prior to loading.
Centrex told the ASX the trial shipment was conditional on upgrades to the processing plant being completed by Agriflex.
Centrex's mining contractor mobilised at Ardmore in April 2022 to recommence stripping of overburden and ore mining. Mining is ongoing at the scheduled production rate of 27,000t of ore per month
The crushing contractor for the project has also mobilised to site and commenced crushing of the phosphate rock.
The production rate is expected to progressively ramp-up over the next six months as crushing and beneficiation plant fine-tuning and optimisation is completed. Product drying is carried out utilising solar drying.
Centrex announced its plans to mine phosphate rock at Ardmore in 2018 to help reduce Australia's increasingly risky reliance on imported phosphate.
Ardmore, 30km north of Dajarra, is capable of producing up to 800,000 tonnes of phosphate a year.
The phosphate being extracted has a high percentage of phosphorus and is low in cadmium, which is an issue with some imported products.
Centrex has said the mine will have a minimum 10-year life span.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Advertisement
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.