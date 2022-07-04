Outback Masters Golf comes to the North West

After three weeks travelling around the south west and west of the state, the rolling Outback Queensland Golf Masters caravan comes to North West Queensland this week.
Winton will host round four of the carnival this week, with Mount Isa scheduled to host it next weekend after its own open finishes up.
Advertisement
Then the event culminates in the million dollar hole-in-one contest at Birdsville the following week.
Having already played at Roma and Tambo, Round 3 took place at Barcaldine on the weekend just gone with 144 players defying the rain to take to the course.
Birdsville has been sold out for the million dollar decider which has yet to go off in the three years the competition has run.
Birdsville local and President of the Birdsville Dunes Golf Club, Nell Brook said it had taken decades of planning and hard work from the small community to be ready.
"The 18-hole course is in the final stages of preparing to host its first tournament, the Outback Queensland Masters," Mr Brook said.
"Designed as a championship course, it meanders through three sand hills, presenting a stiff challenge to good players looking to score well but provides plenty of width and forgiveness for beginners.
"We preserved the native vegetation as much as possible and, in places, it creates an extra layer of strategy as players must decide if they will challenge strips of shrubs in the fairway or take a longer route around.
Golf Queensland's Luke Bates said it was an event for everyone.
"It doesn't matter if you haven't played before, or only hit golf balls at the driving range or putt-putt, everyone is welcome to join us for this amazing fun experience," Mr Bates said.
Event 4 Winton - July 9 & 10, 2022
Event 5 Mount Isa - July 16 & 17, 2022
Event 6 Birdsville - July 22, 23 & 24, 2022
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Advertisement
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.