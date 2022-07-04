Competitors and travellers flocked from far and wide to the annual Yelvertoft Campdraft hosted by Marcus and Shelley Curr and family, 100km north west of Mt Isa for the three-day event held from June 24-26.
The Hall family from Muttaburra made its presence felt, claiming a hat trick of wins when Ben Hall riding Chisum's Cash was victorious in the North Line Copper Restricted Open, Jaye Hall claimed the Mitech Novice B riding Posh Rio, and daughter Madison won the Woodham Petroleum Juvenile on board Smarty.
Will Durkin combined with Youngstar Marnies Glamour to win the DIT Agtech & Ariat Open Campdraft for the second consecutive year.
Riley Curr was a crowd favourite when she claimed the Western Truck Group Ladies campdraft riding Romeo's Destiny.
Jake Griffiths made the trip from Dalby worth the while, having a convincing win in the Country Trucker Caps/Sharon Hall Memorial Junior Campdraft riding Whiskey.
The Mt Isa Pets & Produce Campdraft was won by Jessica Brock and her mount Banana with a score of 45 points.
Cattle for the event were donated by host Coolreagh Pastoral Company.
The campdraft action moves a 100km down the road to Mount Isa this weekend.
