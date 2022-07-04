The North West Star
Campdrafters flock to Yelvertoft

By Robyn Paine
Updated July 4 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:46pm
Competitors and travellers flocked from far and wide to the annual Yelvertoft Campdraft hosted by Marcus and Shelley Curr and family, 100km north west of Mt Isa for the three-day event held from June 24-26.

