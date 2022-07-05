Recovery Centre celebrates Naidoc Week with community open day

Salvation Army Recovery Centre has marked Naidoc Week with a community barbecue and open day.
On Tuesday July 5, the Recovery Centre held a community barbecue at its facility on the Barkly Highway, to connect with community and provide information about their support and services.
Centre manager Anne-Maree Hampton-Willetts said it was an opportunity to showcase the centre and its programs.
"We thought in conjunction with Naidoc Week it was an ideal opportunity to open up the centre again and show the community what we are offering, how the facility has changed and the progress we have made," Ms Hampton-Willetts said.
"We've had a lot of interest from past participants when the facility was Kalkadoon Aboriginal Sobriety House and they wanted to come out and see how things were going at the centre.
"And we had a few elders who had either worked here or had been participants here themselves."
Ms Hampton-Willetts said the centre was an alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation service helping locals curb addictions.
"We have a 12 week program called the foundation program and in that there is three modules, comprised of 10 sessions, depending on the need of the individual they can be longer as well. We also address CBT (Cognitive behavioral therapy), alcohol and other addictions and look at other areas where addiction may be impacting on their lives," she said.
"Clients can reside here for the duration that they are undertaking the programs. We are limited to day programs at the moment due to staffing. We are a family centre as well so we have children here sometimes who are staying with their parents while they are seeking support."
Ms Hampton-Willetts said the centre also connects with other services in Mount Isa.
"We connect with majority of other services in town and have a really good relationship with those. At the moment we are working with JCU (James Cook University) and they deliver programs like nutrition and physical education on site.
"We also work with Mount Isa Medical Centre and have a doctor come out once a week and he sees all our clients.
"We are fortunate with our funding body that they have provided continuous support to the centre and supporting the plans that we have."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
