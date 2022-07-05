The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa students trade school holidays for 'oresome' camps

Updated July 5 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local students are forsaking winter school holidays to get a head start on their career journey.

Local students are forsaking winter school holidays to get a head start on their career journey.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.