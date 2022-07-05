Mount Isa students trade school holidays for 'oresome' camps

Local students are forsaking winter school holidays to get a head start on their career journey.
Around 35 enthusiastic Year 11 and 12 students from all over Queensland will get a head start on their career journey by attending one of two camps in Mount Isa this week.
The Oresome Minds Camp and the Oresome Trades Camp are being held in the first week of July with the support of Glencore Queensland Metals and Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy the education arm of the Queensland Resources Council.
Students are participating students from QMEA schools in Brisbane, Central and North Queensland, including a strong cohort from Mount Isa's own Spinifex State College and Good Shepherd Catholic College.
QRC Director of Skills, Education and Diversity Katrina-Lee Jones said these two school camps are among the most anticipated and sought-after programs run by the QMEA each year and give ambitious young men and women an opportunity to experience life in a dynamic, innovative and diverse industry.
"The Oresome Minds and Oresome Trade camps are targeted at students in the latter senior school years who are already interested in pursuing an education or training pathway into the resources sector," Ms Jones said.
"By working alongside industry professionals over a six-day period, the activities allow students to deepen their understanding about the opportunities that lie ahead in highly sought-after technical disciplines."
Ms Jones said science and engineering students were participating in the Oresome Minds Camp, which involves four groups of four students visiting Mount Isa Mines and working in teams on a resource-related project assigned by Glencore Queensland Metals.
"This year, new projects focusing on geology and decarbonisation will be included," she said.
"At the end of the six-day camp, the students will display their critical thinking, active learning, complex problem-solving, and public speaking skills as they present their project findings to a panel of representatives from Glencore Queensland Metals' management team."
Glencore Zinc Assets Australia General Manager Human Resources, Clint Milner said experienced tradespeople and apprentices will also attend a six-day Oresome Trades Camp to work alongside 18 students from four schools in the Mount Isa and Townsville regions.
"The Oresome Trades Camp connects students with industry experts as they complete a challenge that incorporates a variety of trade skills such as fitting and fabrication as well as mechanical," Mr Milner said.
"Students will work in teams alongside mentors to modify a pushbike by attaching a petrol engine kit, giving them the opportunity to safely trial some trade-based roles while developing a range of employability skills like creativity, time management, and adaptability."
Spinifex State College Principal Chris Pocock said the camps are an invaluable learning experience for students looking to grow their professional and personal skills in an engaging and memorable way.
"Throughout the Oresome Minds and Oresome Trades camps, students are being faced with a range of challenges with real-world applications that require design-thinking and problem-solving," Mr Pocock said.
"This is an opportunity to show students that once they leave school, they can apply skills they've picked up this week from the QMEA and Glencore Queensland Metals, giving them the confidence to approach and solve realistic challenges using critical analysis, teamwork, and communication."
