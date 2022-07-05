Doggie hair and fashion show at Mount Isa Pet Day

You've heard of a catwalk, but this weekend Mount Isa will play host to a dogwalk.
Pet Day will be held this on Saturday, July 9, at the Buchanan Park Entertainment Centre.
It will include lots of dog-friendly activities, competitions and prizes; free new registrations for dogs and cats, and food and market stalls.
Now Mount Isa City Council says there will also be a Doggie Hair & Fashion Show.
There will be a Best Doggie Fashion Award and Best Doggie and Owner Duo Award on offer.
"Dress your Pooch or come as a Fashion Team," Council said.
"Open to any theme/style."
Entries have closed on a pet photo competition with winners announced on the day.
The event runs from 10am-1pm.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
