Mount Isa Police commemorate Naidoc Week with ceremony

On Monday, July 4, the Mount Isa District Cross Cultural Liaison Unit held a flag raising ceremony to commemorate the beginning of NADOIC Week 2022.
National Aboriginal and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week runs from July 3 to 10 this year, with the theme of Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
This year's flag raising event was held outside the Mount Isa Police Station as it is each year, and was well attended, bringing together a large group of community members from diverse backgrounds.
Raising the flags of our First Nations Peoples is a great opportunity to gather and show our respect to them and their ancestors who are spiritually and culturally connected to country.
The event was attended by government agencies and local community members including members from the Kalkadoon PBC, and Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade.
Acting Superintendent Jason Smith addressed the crowd, speaking of the Queensland Police Service's commitment to working together with partners from the community to improve outcomes for First Nations people.
After the flag raising, those in attendance were invited to come into the station and share a morning tea, continuing to strengthen the relationship between the Queensland Police Service and the Mount Isa Community.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
