Gorges, lettuce and peacocks: Letters to the editor

Special thanks to Derek Barry for the interesting piece on Boodjamulla National Park; what a special place and a wonderful asset of the North West.
Looking at the aerial images of the way Lawn Hill Creek has cut through the sandstone, it's not hard to see why it's named Boodjamulla - Rainbow Serpent in Waanyi.
Advertisement
Ironically, immediately after the descriptions of Boodjamulla's sandstone cliffs, I read a piece by anti-renewables activist Viv Forbes about "green lemmings".
In the same way that lemmings jumping off cliffs is untrue, so too are many of the myths about renewables being unreliable.
Even night-time panels using radiative cooling are under development at Stanford University.
Queenslanders lead the world in the uptake of rooftop solar and if ever Mr Forbes makes it to Boodjamulla, he could take the cruise up the gorge in the quiet electric boat powered by its rooftop panels.
Ray Peck,
Hawthorn, Vic.
Meat and three veg is a staple dish in our home - as I am sure it is across many Aussie households.
However, as I stood in my local supermarket I noticed there wasn't a lot of "fresh" vegetables to choose from.
There were some sad looking green beans, broccoli that was almost on its way out and not a shred of cauliflower or pumpkin in sight.
So I grabbed some steaks and headed for the potatoes.
Nailed that part.
Can't go wrong with potato.
I head for the pre-mixed salad section - huzzah!
I grab a pre-mixed Asian salad.
Always a winner.
But what next?
Coles chief operating officer Matt Swindells recently took to The Today Show and is urging families to be a bit more adventurous with their meal choices.
Advertisement
We're choosing to see it as a challenge - how can we spice up the shopping list without setting fire to our shopping budget.
Speaking of spice - I also couldn't get any Sriracha during my weekly shop.
I've since learned there is also a hot sauce shortage.
Here are some great winter meal ideas that shouldn't (well, hopefully not) break the budget:
Beef stew, soup, Shepherd's pie, lasagne and burrito bowls.
And the best thing is, you can make more to have for lunches or even freeze some for meals later in the week.
Advertisement
Kayla Osborne,
ACM audience engagement producer.
It is a few years since I visited Warrina Park.
At the time, I did see Peahens, but that day not one Peacock.
Of course there would have been some nearby.
The bird is a feral to Australia having been brought in from India
Advertisement
The scientific name is Pavo cristatus
Birdwatchers know the species as Indian Peafowl
There are also number of Peafowl that also habit the West Leichhardt River in the vicinity of Philip lane.
One was recently killed on the track that runs along Lena Creek near where it crosses Old Mica Creek Road.
I often hear them from my home in Fourth Avenue
Bob Forsyth
Advertisement
Mount Isa
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.