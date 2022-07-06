Breastfeeding info session to be held in Mount Isa

The North West Hospital and Health Service will provide an antenatal breastfeeding session for pregnant and breastfeeding north west mothers next month.
A visiting lactation consultant from the Townsville University Hospital will join the NWHHS midwifery team to host an information session for new and expectant mothers.
NWHHS Midwifery Educator Helen Bailey said the information session was an exciting opportunity to share breastfeeding information with the local community who may be eager to hear from an expert in the field.
"We are excited to have secured a lactation consultant to come to Mount Isa and share information and resources about breastfeeding and answer any questions our pregnant or breastfeeding women have," Ms Bailey said.
"A lactation consultant specialises in breastfeeding and can help parents work through challenges that come with breastfeeding like milk supply and breastfeeding positions.
The information session will take place on Tuesday August 2 during World Breastfeeding Week. The session starts at 9am in the Maternity Education Room at the Mount Isa Hospital and is open to pregnant or breastfeeding women. No referral or RSVP is required.
