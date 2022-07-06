Copper Mountain hires investment banker for Eva Project

Copper Mountain says it won't comment on market speculation it is about to sell its proposed Eva copper project near Cloncurry.
The speculation in The Australian and elsewhere comes after the Canadian company hired investment bankers Macquarie Capital to weigh options for the Eva copper project, sited near Dugald River Zinc Mine 60km north of Cloncurry.
Copper Mountain told the ASX its policy was not to comment on market speculation.
"The Company regularly reviews strategic opportunities to enhance shareholder value and to that end has engaged Macquarie Capital to evaluate strategic opportunities regarding the Eva Copper Project," the company said.
"There are no pending transactions with respect to the Eva Copper Project of any nature at this time."
An Industry briefing and Meet the Buyer networking event in Cloncurry last month heard from Scott Whitehead, Eva Project general mine manager, after the company opened a project office at 11a Ramsay St, Cloncurry with a community hub to follow at 47 Ramsay St in the third quarter.
Mr Whitehead told the forum the copper-gold Eva Project would be a conventional open pit and flow sheet with project financing expected to complete in the third quarter of this year.
He said there would be a workforce of up to 550 in construction and 300 in steady state operations when they would produce 163 tpa of high grade copper concentrate.
That would be trucked to Mount Isa following a five-year offtake agreement signed with Glencore.
They plan to extend the Dugald River powerline to the Mount Isa grid and Mr Whitehead said they were also considering Copperstring and "alternative green power sources" to meet their carbon neutral objectives.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
