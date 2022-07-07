Underground exploration is future of North West, says analyst

A mining industry analyst says the next big boom in the North West could be enabled underground once the industry gets the technology and the capability to do it.
Jon Loraine, Chair of Core Group and a 35-year veteran of the mining industry, told the KAP leader Robbie Traeger's new "KAPCast" podcast that while previous discoveries in the North West have been on outcrops visible to the surface, future finds will be underground.
"Seventy or 80 percent of the region is under cover and there has been no discovery under cover so far," Mr Loraine said.
"We've got to work out how to do exploration under cover and there is a heap of work being done there.
"If enough work is done and the technology is there, there will be more giant discoveries of the size of Century or even Mount Isa."
Mr Lorraine worked with Mount Isa Mines from 1996 and helped develop George Fisher and Ernest Henry, at a time when Century, Osbourne, Phosphate Hill and Cannington Mines were also being developed and was involved in bringing the gas pipeline up from Ballera to Mount Isa to power the new mines.
"That's what a mining boom looked like, there was billions of dollars being spent, infrastructure being built."
Mr Katter agreed saying that not just the North West but Queensland would benefit statewide from a similar boom today as 70pc of the workers would likely live on the coast.
Mr Lorraine said that while the lead zinc mines were giant ore bodies that would last 100 years the region had to look to new initiatives to support the renewable economy.
"Copper is easy to produce and Queensland has plenty of it," he said.
"The Mount Isa copper mines are getting to the end of their lives and the copper smelter is being fed from the remaining ore and is having to buy ore from around the region but it's really important it's kept open because it's a big leg up for any future copper project."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
