Six arrested after two overnight car thefts in Mount Isa

Six teenage boys are in custody in relation to two separate alleged break and enters and subsequent vehicle thefts in the Mount Isa area overnight Wednesday.
A white Toyota Landcruiser was stolen from a Simpson Street address following an alleged break and enter at 2.10am July 7.
A Carbine Avenue home was allegedly broken into overnight, from which a silver Toyota Landcruiser was stolen.
Both vehicles were located separately this morning, with several juveniles taken into custody from each vehicle.
Police said six teenage boys were arrested in total and investigations were ongoing.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
