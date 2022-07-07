Western inspired fashion is exploding across the Aussie landscape with one homegrown Queensland label chipping away behind the scenes for the last decade.
Lacey Long is the brainchild behind the ever-growing popular Buck Wild Country brand.
Whilst the clothing label may have walked its country boots onto our radars in 2018, Lacey has been involved in the online shopping sphere since 2010.
Originally from St George in the south west, Lacey and her family later moved to Townsville for her father's work.
"My parents started off as cotton farmers in St George," she said.
"Dad was a tyre fitter, so he got into the mines doing tyre fitting.
"We travelled a lot as children to different mining towns and we later moved to Townsville, which is where we just stayed even after mum and dad moved on."
Lacey would go on to meet and marry her now husband Brodie Long. Highschool sweethearts, the pair have been together since they were 15 years old.
At 18, Brodie also got involved in the mining industry and Lacey began her journey in the online shopping and fashion realm.
She initially began in the space before the likes of platform giants such as Shopify, but said the pull to western and boho inspired clothing was what prompted the shift.
"I did have an online store from when I was 18 right through to when I had my second child," Lacey said.
"We just decided to change directions.
"I really loved western, boho clothing and it really wasn't that popular in Australia at that time.
"I could see there was a little gap in the market to really bring that boho feel to western clothing."
Buck Wild Country was officially born and launched in 2018.
The family, who also now have three children Sadie, Clay and Westin, relocated to Middlemount in central Queensland that same year as Brodie continued his work in the mines.
Lacey said the brand originally began with a male audience in mind as her husband, who grew up on a property, loved all that the country lifestyle encompassed.
"We did just start off with men's clothing as the one design," she said.
"The range went so well that ladies started buying it.
"I then made the ladies American Honey design, which was also so popular and we obviously also had our kids, so I said I'm going to make them some t-shirts.
"It just grew from there and we have formed a beautiful little community of not only our customers, but collaborating with other brands and artists."
After the loss of a close friend in the years prior, Lacey said the name for the brand was a no brainer.
"The name came naturally to us," she said.
"Our good friend was nicknamed Bucky, so we called it Buck Wild Country.
"Our logo represents a circle of friendship and the three stars are Brodie, Bucky and myself.
"It's just about strength and everything that is so important to us. We are very loyal people."
The brand has gone on to release a range of exclusive collections catering for men, women and kids
With a strong online store and social media following, Buck Wild Country has also diversified into a brick and mortar presence with two shop fronts located in both Middlemount and Ingham.
Lacey said Friends of the Wild is a combined physical and online store stocking not only Buck Wild Country, but other small businesses.
"It kind of is just everything that's important to me with collaboration and holding small brands that don't usually get to be in a beautiful shop front," she said.
"That's what I really wanted to create was a space where other brands could be proud to showcase their products and support small businesses."
Lacey mans the ship at home in Middlemount and has employed two staff members who work in the Ingham store.
The brand also recently hosted its first Buck Wild Country Barn Sessions event at the North Queensland Elite Rodeo grounds in Townsville in early June.
Showcasing a plethora of Aussie country artists, Lacey said the idea came about by wanting to offer a music festival that was also family friendly and inclusive.
Artists James Johnston, Southbound XO, Ell Regan and Chelsea Bermann performed with line dancing and paint and sip sessions also on offer.
As for the future? Lacey said a move back to North Queensland and a Buck Wild Country warehouse may be on the cards.
"We are looking to move back up that way," she said.
"It would probably be a Buck Wild Country warehouse rather than another shop front because we need the space now to continue growing.
"That would be our next move to have a bigger HQ for all of our stock and just see where it goes.
"We're such spontaneous people, so we don't hold back if we say we're going to do something. We're going to do it."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
