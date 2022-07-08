Time for me to move on

I'm sharing what I reckon is the worst-kept secret in Mount Isa: I'm finishing up with the North West Star in August.
I've been editor here at the Star since the start of 2016 and it has been a wild and largely enjoyable ride for seven years, but there's a new itch I now need to scratch.
There have many great moments and memories, my proudest being to accept the Bean Lockyer Ticehurst Award for Excellence in Regional Journalism award for my articles about high air fares in our region, my saddest was to hear the shocking news of the death of our great cartoonist Bret Currie, taken from us far too early.
I took great pride in being the editor of a paper for a region the size of Spain, though a Spain with a population of 35,000.
I took great pride in our "Madrid", the city of Mount Isa, one of the great engines of the Australian economy.
I loved travelling the region and meeting its people.
I liked to hear what they said, good and bad.
But soon it will be time to down tools.
I'm taking time off to write a book on a 19th century adventurer named Thomas Francis Meagher from my home town of Waterford, which will take me to America, Ireland and Tasmania in the coming months.
I know my timing sucks with Mount Isa's 100th birthday happening year and my trusted sidekick Samantha Campbell still busy having babies for the nation, but I hope the people of Mount Isa will continue to support the North West Star which has faithfully served the community since 1966.
These are difficult times for newspapers and I look back in wonder at a photo from the 1980s when all 40 or so of the paper's staff posed for a photo outside our old office.
When I arrived in 2016 it was tough times for the city as copper and zinc plummeted to the bottom of the price cycle.
It was tough for us too. We were down to around a dozen or so staff, our broken-down printers had had their day and we had to freight the printed edition in.
We'd also gone from publishing five days a week to three. People told me they were angry.
I introduced myself as a beardless youth in my very first article and admitted the paper had gone through hard times but I wanted to push our digital offering to replace the daily paper people were mourning.
"News happens every day and we will still aim to deliver great relevant and local content every day on our website," I wrote at the time.
"I'm excited about the future here because I can see lots of positives."
I was right about the positives for Mount Isa which is now blossoming, and I was right too about the push to digital, because that is where most of our audience is.
We took big step down that road when in October 2018 we went to a digital subscription model.
Again people were angry. Why should I pay for local news, they said. Well, I said, if you don't and no-one else does, there will be no local news.
Come 2020 there were other challenges.
COVID came and advertisers left, needing to keep their money for better times.
We had to say farewell to our old rambling building on Camooweal St and joined the work from home revolution along with so many others.
We lost more staff. In the worst of COVID, it was just me. When I arrived somewhere people said "oh here's the North West Star" and it seemed as if I and the paper were the one and the same thing.
Things got better and Sammy came back. We tried again to revive the print edition in June 2020 but the time was not right and we had to stop again.
We were sad, but we did not mourn it as the end of the road, because we didn't see as the end of the road.
People ask me, will the paper ever print again and I tell them "if the dollars are there, then yes it will."
And by the way, I wish Matt Nicholls well as he starts up a new print offering called the North West Weekly. I hope that the North West Star can some day also print again as a rival publication. Two papers would be great for the city.
People see the North West Star as a community service and to some degree they're right. But it's a service that must be paid for and I believe the people of Mount Isa and the wider North West should be the ones to pay for it.
It's not expensive.
Though inflation has put up the price of everything, the subscription to the Star has cost $3 a week ever since it started in 2018. It's a bloody bargain to get the news of the day, if you ask me.
Please support whoever comes on deck after I leave and please support Sammy too. Because when she's done having bubs, she could spend the next 30 years becoming the best North West Star editor since the great Liz Corbett.
As for me, well, the North West Star has lost a lot of limbs in my time here for which I must take responsibility. I tried my best for the times I served and now it's time to hand the reins to others.
My last day here is Friday, August 12 and for those of you asking am I having a leaving do, I tell them they've organised an event in my honour - it's called the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.
So see you at the rodeo if you want to say farewell, or if you need to be sure I'm leaving.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
