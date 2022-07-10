The North West Star
Robbie Katter pushes five point policy on Indigenous housing

Derek Barry
Updated July 10 2022 - 9:00pm, first published 8:52pm
KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter is pushing a five-point policy to address restrictive title deeds and allow Indigenous Queenslanders to build and own their own homes.

