Watch: No paws in the action at Mount Isa Pet Day

Who let the dogs out? Everyone in Mount Isa, it seems, on the weekend.
Mount Isa's many pets can be forgiven for being dog-tired and might want to wag work this week after being on their best behaviour at Mount Isa's annual pet day.
There was no paws in the action at Buchanan Park on Saturday for the Council-run event with lots of dog-friendly activities, competitions and prizes, free new registrations for dogs and cats, and food and market stalls.
There was a a Doggie Hair & Fashion Show and Pet Photo Competition with winners announced on the day.
The crew from Dog's Eye View were on hand to show their dog training activities while the Zonta ladies brought their new coffee van.
Mayor Danielle Slade thanked Council staff and event sponsors including Hoofs, Paws and Claws.
"the reason we have this day is to make it easy for people to come in and register pets," Cr Slade said.
"We also wanted to make it a lot of fun."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
