Cloncurry's Beat the Heat festival returns in September

Busby Marou will top the bill when the Beat the Heat Festival returns to Cloncurry in September.
The popular two-piece band are regular visitors to the region and are sure to draw a big crowd to the main street of Cloncurry for the Beat the Heat festival.
The festival is on from Friday to Sunday September 9-11 and will combine several big events.
The Friday night will see a Street Party, featuring Busby Marou, supported by The Hillbilly Goats. Plus Bluey & Bingo Live Interactive Experience and Meet and Greets.
There is also the famous Mine Cart Rally and Curry Cook Off.
There will also be free carnival amusements, food vendors, bar and much more.
Street Party tickets are on sale now - www.trybooking.com/915328
Adults $15, Children (17 and under) free.
The three-day festival also includes the Cloncurry and District Races, Digger Dash, markets and much more.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
