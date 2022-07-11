Buckle up in the North West, say police

Highway Patrol Mount Isa is reminding all motorists to buckle up and wear their seatbelt when travelling in a motor vehicle.
The warning comes as a shocking 197 infringement notices were issued to drivers or passengers in the Mount Isa District for not wearing a seatbelt in the last 12 months.
Anyone caught infringing the rule in future will now have to fork out an increased fine of $1078 and four demerit points.
It will will apply to drivers for not wearing a correctly fitted seatbelt (unless exempt) and passengers not wearing a correctly fitted seatbelt or correctly fitted child restraint (unless exempt).
Double demerit points will apply if you are detected not wearing your seatbelt twice in a 12-month period.
Highway Patrol Mount Isa's Sgt Paul Quinlan said the message was "always buckle up".
"Put your seatbelt on before starting your car, make it a habit," Sgt Quinlan said.
"Seatbelts should always be worn, no matter how short your journey. A crash can happen at any time.
"As a driver, you are responsible to make sure everybody in the car is wearing a seatbelt."
Sgt Quinlan said 30 people are killed each year and 184 are seriously injured on Queensland roads because of not wearing a seatbelt.
"Drivers and passengers are nine times more likely to be killed in a traffic crash if they are not wearing a properly adjusted seatbelt," he said.
"Wearing a properly adjusted seatbelt reduces the risk of fatal or serious injury by half."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
