Mount Isa parkrunners defy a cool start

With the morning temperatures dipping down to single digits, Mount Isans could be forgiven for having a lie-in on Saturday.
But that didn't stop over 30 intrepid locals and visitors from getting up early and taking part in this week's 5km parkrun on the Tharrapatha Way.
This week 31 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom nine were first timers and three recorded new Personal Bests. Representatives of 4 different clubs took part.
Connor Boschoff was first across the line in 18.52, Kim Alcorn was second in 20:19 and Matthew Wood finished third in 22.57.
Mary Quilty celebrated her 100th parkrun on the day.
The event was made possible by 7 volunteers: Mary Quilty, Peter Gogsch, Paul Johnson, Diane Quetscher, Charlotte Gogsch, Dennis Petrie and Derek Barry.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
