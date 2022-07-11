Bentinck Island artist set for Paris exhibition

An Indigenous North West Queensland artist who died in 2015 is being honoured with a prestigious exhibition in the great world city of arts and culture, Paris.
The Fondation Cartier for Contemporary Art in Paris will feature the work of Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda Sally Gabori, now considered as one of the greatest contemporary Australian artists of the past two decades.
She lived until the age of 91 and who only took up art in last decade of her life painting in abstract fashion the glorious scenes of her native Gulf of Carpentaria.
Ms Gabori was born in 1924 on Bentinck Island near Mornington Island, a member of the Kaiadilt people.
Her name is linked to her place of birth with Mirdidingki a small creek in the south of the island while her totemic name Juwarnda means dolphin.
After a 1948 cyclone destroyed Bentinck's access to fresh drinking water. her community was moved to Mornington Island, where Christian missionaries had set up an outpost.
Aged 80 she was in an aged care home on Mornington Island when she took up at the island's famous Gunana art centre.
She painted twice a day for three hours at a time, often humming traditional songs as she worked.
Some of these songs can be heard on the website set up by Fondation Cartier and the artist's family.
She put on a solo show at Woolloongabba Art Gallery in Brisbane and with the proceeds, returned to Bentinck Island.
Judith Ryan, Senior Curator for Indigenous Art at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, told Radio France International Ms Gabori invented her own language.
"She translated her memory, her visual memory of what she saw and what she experienced into colour, working with an explosive energy," Ms Ryan said.
Her new major solo exhibition at the Fondation Cartier gallery will run until November 6, her first exhibition outside Australia.
Advertisement
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
