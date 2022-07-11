North West MPX starts Tuesday

Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart will officially open the North West MPX on July 12.
The three-day conference and expo kicks off with a welcoming event at 6pm Tuesday at the Civic Centre, run by Mount Isa-chamber Commerce North West.
Mr Stewart will attend to officially open it.
Commerce North West president and event organiser Emma Harman they had rebranded the old Mount Isa MineX expo with Glencore gaining conference naming rights.
"Rather than just an expo, this year we have a conference which is front and centre and the expo complements the conference," Ms Harman said.
"There is a conference all day Wednesday and a half day Thursday and the public are welcome on Thursday afternoon."
Ms Harman said there would be a session on transport and logistics and their effect on the supply chain.
"The speaker line up for the conference is diverse and there are a number of key industry leaders who will all be present," she said.
"The mines are here - that's what sets our expo apart from every other mining expo in Australia."
There are also field trips on Thursday afternoon including trips to Mount Isa Mines.
QRC's director of policy Andrew Barger has been a familiar sight at previous expos and he will return as this year's MC.
Tickets are still available to the event via the MPX website. The Thursday afternoon public session is free.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
