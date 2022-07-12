Big day in Mount Isa for winning quartet

TRAINERS Jay Morris and Denise Ballard and jockeys Jeff Felix and Dan Ballard made the Mount Isa card on Monday their own.
Each of the quartet landed a winning double at the TAB meeting at Buchanan Park.
Felix scored on All At Sea in the Maiden Plate (1200m) and Cato in the Class B Handicap, over the same trip.
Morris, who prepares Cato, sealed his double when stablemate Le Force scored in the Benchmark 65 Handicap (1450m).
The mum and son Ballard team shared the victories of Latin Dayz (Benchmark 50 Handicap 900m) and Positive Tension (Class 3 Handicap 1000m).
The Sunshine Coast-based Darryl Hansen made the trek to Rockhampton for the $100,000 Newmarket Handicap (1300m) on July 8 worthwhile.
Hansen's sprinter Doctor Zous (Zoustar-Cautious) made amends for running unplaced in the same event a year before to win narrowly from Vinco (I Am Invincible-Percussive) and Sir Warwick (Written Tycoon-Ruby Soho).
It was the ninth career win for Doctor Zous, which has also managed another nine placings from only 31 raceday appointments.
He was ridden by journeyman jockey Noel Callow.
Racing in North West Queensland next moves to Hughenden on Saturday, followed by meets at Julia Creek (July 23), Corfield (July 30) and Richmond (August 6).
The next meet in Mount Isa is the Mailman Express meet in Rodeo Week, Thursday, August 11.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
