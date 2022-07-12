The North West Star
Kate Chadwick wins Ladies Open Championship

By Judy Fangrath
Updated July 12 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:23am
Ladies Open Gross Champion Kate Chadwick (centre).

Kate Chadwick successfully defended her title to take home the Ladies Gross Champion title at the Mount Isa Golf Club Open for 2022.

