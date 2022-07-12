Kate Chadwick wins Ladies Open Championship

Kate Chadwick successfully defended her title to take home the Ladies Gross Champion title at the Mount Isa Golf Club Open for 2022.
Chadwick's brilliant and steady gross scores for the three-day event 82, 82 and 83 total gross score of 247, outclassed her nearest rivals by an impressive 20 shots.
Advertisement
Only returning to golf recently after a small break to have her first child, Kate's prowess on the golf course wowed our visiting golfers.
This year's Ladies Open had the highest number of competitors to date with 24 competing, seven of which came from as far away as Brisbane, Townsville and Magnetic Island.
Other Open results:
A-Grade Gross Champion: Angie Sciascia (267)
A-Grade Gross Runner-up: Gai Kum Sing (275) Magnetic Island
A-Grade Nett Champion: Alison Gordon (227)
A-Grade Nett Runner-up: Rebecca Nankivell (233)
B-Grade Gross Champion: Claire Dillon (297) Magnetic Island
B-Grade Gross Runner-up: Judy Fangrath (301)
B-Grade Nett Champion: Bernie Hartnett (226)
B-Grade Nett Runner-up: Sandra Beattie (227)
C-Grade Gross Champion: Suni Thogersen (342)
C-Grade Gross Runner-up: Renee Vassallo (371)
C Grade Nett Champion: Dani Harris (247)
Overall Nett Champion: Sally Dawson (216)
Masters Best Overall Nett 55+: Ulla Allen (237)
Advertisement
Olive Moir Day 1 Best Nett: Liz Jakeman (69)
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.