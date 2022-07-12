Cade Ferguson to compete in World Bull Riding Title in Texas

A young Cloncurry cowboy is taking the rodeo world by storm, as he prepares to compete internationally for the fourth time in his short career.
Cade Ferguson, 15, will travel to Texas in August to compete in the junior bull ride at the Youth Bull Riders World Finals.
This is Cade's fourth consecutive year competing in America and says he feels honoured to represent his country.
"I'm looking forwards to seeing the stock and competitors that will be competing this year," Cade said.
"I was able to qualify for this year's Youth Bull Riders World Finals as I won the average at the national finals rodeo. I only met the requirements for the junior bull this year, but I'm aiming to qualify for the junior bronc ride next year as well.
"I've been competing for the last four years in America. My main objective is actually to simply cover all of my stock, but ideally I want to win the average and a few rounds as well."
Cade said mental preparation was just as important as physical preparation ahead of the World Title.
"I've mostly been preparing mentally. Over the past few years, I've been overcome with the thought of riding in the American finals. Watching how great the riders are over there got me nervous, which lead to not being able to ride as well as I normally would.
"The main reason I ride is the adrenaline. I love being in the rodeo community, all I can say is I love doing it and I don't know what I would do without it."
Cade grew up attending and competing in rodeos across Queensland with parents Kylee and Colin Ferguson, brother Kolt and sister Brandee all competing in the rodeo arena across different categories.
"My whole family has always been in the rodeo business so I've been riding since I was born, pretty much," Cade said.
"However I started to get competitive around 11, which is when I went over for my first finals.
"I first got into rodeoing because of my brother. Watching him compete and ride bulls and seeing how happy it made him made me want that and over the years it's just become a part of me."
Samantha Campbell
