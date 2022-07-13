Recent rain causes wave of parvo cases in Mount Isa

Pet owners in Mount Isa are being warned to vaccinate their dogs against the highly infectious Canine Parvovirus, after several infected animals have recently presented at veterinary clinics in the city.
AAA Veterinary Clinic owner and veterinarian Dr Katelyn Stretton said she had seen an increase of sick animals after recent rain in the region.
"In one day we diagnosed at least seven cases of Parvo," Dr Stretton said.
"I think Pavo is so high (in Mount Isa) due to the population of dogs in town, and it is an area in which the virus can lay dormant for quite some time.
"The virus can be dormant in the ground and once it rains or gets humid, that's when it will infect animals."
The virus is extremely hardy; it can withstand extreme hot and cold temperatures and can survive in the environment (ground) for up to three years.
Dr Stretton said owners could easily prevent their animals from getting sick, by vaccinating.
"We urge all owners to ensure their dogs are correctly vaccinated and to keep all puppies in doors and isolated from other dogs until they are fully vaccinated," Dr Stretton said.
"Signs to look out for include lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting and diarrhoea. If you notice any of these signs, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Parvovirus is preventable by correct vaccination and early detection of disease, may prevent it from taking another life.
"Pavo is extremely expensive to treat and by simply vaccinating your animal they won't get it."
A puppy will not be fully protected against parvovirus until 10-12 days after their complete series of vaccinations is given.
When visiting your vet, owners are urged to carry your pet inside and do not let it outside on the grass.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
