The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Recent rain causes wave of parvo cases in Mount Isa

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated July 14 2022 - 1:37am, first published July 13 2022 - 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa pet owners are being urged to vaccinate their dogs against the highly infectious Canine Parvovirus. Photo: file.

Pet owners in Mount Isa are being warned to vaccinate their dogs against the highly infectious Canine Parvovirus, after several infected animals have recently presented at veterinary clinics in the city.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.