Boulia Camel Races 25th anniversary event starts Friday

Updated July 14 2022 - 8:51pm, first published 8:44pm
Camel Races president Shelley Norton at the barrier draw for the Boulia Camel Races.

The 25th Anniversary Boulia Camel Races are on this weekend with organisers conducting the barrier draw for the camel racing on Thursday.

