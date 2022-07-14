Boulia Camel Races 25th anniversary event starts Friday

The 25th Anniversary Boulia Camel Races are on this weekend with organisers conducting the barrier draw for the camel racing on Thursday.
Held at the Boulia Racecourse from July 15-17, the 25th edition promises to be a big weekend with camel teams preparing to come from all over the country for the Melbourne Cup of camel racing.
Entertainment will be provided by the Crack-Up Sisters as well as the Hillbilly Goats, Josh Arnold, Luke Geiger and Bareback, and Zac Cross Band and scenic helicopter rides are available.
As for accommodation there are glamping tents which are close to the camel action, otherwise camping at the racecourse is free.
The grounds open Friday afternoon 3pm with food and market stalls opening from 5pm and a bar from 6pm.
At 6pm there is the official opening and welcome to country followed by lawnmower racing with the Hillbilly Goats and Zac Cross playing that night.
Gates open at 10am Saturday morning with the first camel racing an hour later.
The famous camel tagging is on at 1.30pm with live music from 6pm.
Sunday is Fashions on the Fields Day and the camel racing finals including the big one, the 1500m Boulia Cup at noon, won by local camel Gunna in 2021.
Novelty races will round out the afternoon with bar closing at 6pm.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
