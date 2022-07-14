The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Scamwatch: Online shoppers targeted in modified scams

Updated July 14 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 11:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scams, and the con artists behind them, are forever evolving and becoming more sophisticated and harder to spot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.