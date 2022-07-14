Tombola inks deal to buy Lorena gold mine assets

Tombola Gold has signed formal legal agreements to buy the Lorena Processing Facility.
Lorena is 30km from the company's flagship Mt Freda gold mine in Cloncurry and assets include an integrated CIL (Carbon-In-Leach) processing facility capable of treating 300,000 tonnes of ore year, a tailings storage facility, a tenement package with mining and exploration leases, and the open cut gold and copper mine.
The legal agreement comes a month after Tombola agreed to pay eight million for the assets.
Tombola hopes to begin gold production in the fourth quarter of this year and the deal means they don't have to spend large amounts to build a CIL plant and tailings facility of this size.
Tombola Gold managing director Byron Miles said the formal agreements for Lorena was a pivotal step in their plan to become a major gold producer.
"Importantly, the acquisition not only allows Tombola to increase gold production as well as undertake gold-optimisation planning studies, but now we will have the capacity to treat various ore bodies with gold and copper in the Cloncurry region," Mr Miles said.
"While the acquisition terms were negotiated to allow Tombola to utilise its existing cash reserves and cash flow to fund the cash consideration from near-term gold production, we have now added a substantial asset to the balance sheet which should allow Tombola to expand faster and minimise dilution for shareholders."
The Lorena mine and processing facility was commissioned in 2017 by a joint venture which included Malachite Resources and Chinova Resources.
Operations continued at Lorena until late 2021, after which it was placed in care and maintenance pending a desire by the owners to sell the operation.
Primarily a gold CIL processing facility but with the capacity to treat copper bearing ore, over the coming months Tombola will recommission the plant to treat gold ore from the Golden Mile operations near Mt Freda, and will work closely with the respective authorities to ensure that all requisite approvals are in-place.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
