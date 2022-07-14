The North West Star
Tombola inks deal to buy Lorena gold mine assets

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 14 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:28pm
Tombola Gold has signed formal legal agreements to buy the Lorena Processing Facility.

