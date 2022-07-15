Be wary of managing disease with your pets

It's no great surprise to say that North West Queenslanders love their pets and in that they resemble Australians across the country.
We love our dog, our cats, our horses, our goldfish or what it is with four legs or fins that capture our heart.
I saw that love in action at Mount Isa City Council's pet day last weekend an event that combined the fun and practicalities of having pets.
There were lots of dog-friendly activities, competitions and prizes, free new registrations for dogs and cats, and food and market stalls.
The crew from Dog's Eye View were on hand to show their dog training activities which was great to watcj.
Interestingly they complimented council for the event as a great chance for owners to give their pets new experiences of dealing with other dogs and other people.
But pet owners need to take care as our story this week on the reemergence of the dreaded parvo virus shows.
Several infected animals have recently presented at veterinary clinics in the city after recent rain in the region.
A vet told the North West Star that parvo is so high due to the population of dogs in town, and it is an area in which the virus can lay dormant for quite some time.
The virus can be dormant in the ground and once it rains or gets humid, that's when it will infect animals.
The virus is extremely hardy; it can withstand extreme hot and cold temperatures and can survive in the environment (ground) for up to three years.
Another issue we spoke to vets about is the comeback of the Hendra Virus in horses.
Biosecurity Queensland confirmed Queensland's first case of Hendra virus since 2017 after receiving a positive test result from a horse in the Mackay area.
The virus was easily transmittable and could easily impact horses here in the North West.
It is spread by bat droppings. Bats can travel a long distances, so the virus could easily be in our population of bats already.
Just like stoppings humans from infecting others with COVID, vaccinating horses remains the most effective way to help manage Hendra virus.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
