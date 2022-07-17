The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Race enthusiasts gather trackside for Hughenden Cup Races

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated July 17 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plenty of sunshine and blue skies graced the Hughenden racecourse on July 16 for the annual Hughenden Cup Races.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.