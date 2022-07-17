The North West Star
Robbie Katter joins call for Bali travel ban over foot and mouth

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 17 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 9:24pm
Robbie Katter has joined calls for the Federal Government to consider a non-essential travel ban between Australia and Indonesia.

Katter's Australian Party Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has joined calls for the Federal Government to consider a non-essential travel ban between Australia and Indonesia over fears biosecurity risks could affect livestock industries.

