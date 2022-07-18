The North West Star
JJ Richards to do waste collection in Mount Isa and Cloncurry

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 18 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:34am
JJ Richards will deliver kerbside waste collections in Mount Isa and Cloncurry following a competitive joint tender process.

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

