JJ Richards to do waste collection in Mount Isa and Cloncurry

JJ Richards will deliver kerbside waste collections in Mount Isa and Cloncurry following a competitive joint tender process.
Mount Isa City Council and Cloncurry Shire jointly awarded JJ Richards with contracts to deliver kerbside waste-collection services after Cloncurry Shire Council indicated the joint tender process was an opportunity to secure operational efficiencies within its waste-management operations.
Mount Isa City Council did a market testing exercise around kerbside waste-collection services last year to identify cost-effective means of delivering high-quality waste services.
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade said there would be minimal impact for residents during the transition from Council-run services expected to take place in late 2022.
"Mount Isa City Council is one of few Councils across Australia that provides a waste- collection service using its own equipment and labour," Cr Slade said.
"This change will bring us in line with most other Councils, where services are provided by private companies.
Cr Slade said JJ Richards would buy the two new rubbish collection trucks that Mount Isa City Council took possession of late last year as part of the new agreement.
Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell said the approach taken by Cloncurry and Mount Isa will improve service levels and reduce operating costs.
"This is a great outcome for both Councils," Cr Campbell said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
