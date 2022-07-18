Mount Isa PLOs host Kup Murri for Naidoc Week

Police Liaison Officers from the Mount Isa District Cross Cultural Liaison Unit celebrated NAIDOC week by hosting a traditional Kup Murri luncheon.
On Thursday, July 7, PLOs hosted the lunch at the police reserve for community elders, community members, partner agencies and local police.
Preparations commenced in the small hours of the morning as Senior PLO Barbara Costello, accompanied by a few helpers, braved the pre-dawn cold the prepare the fire using timber from local Gidgee trees, which is the preferred wood in this style of traditional cooking.
As the sun rose and the fire burned down, the kitchen got to work. Senior PLOs Rachael Ambrum and Marg Ching were assisted by local Kalkadoon Elder Aunty Di and the crowd favourite, puftaloons, were well-received.
At noon it was time to unearth the celebratory feast.
With chopping boards on tables, knives sharpened and an army of willing volunteers to help prepare the platters, everything was prepared and ready to be plated to the waiting guests.
The crowd gathered to laugh, share stories and of course share a great meal together.
Senior PLO Uncle George Leon provided a Welcome to Country, the Mount Isa District Officer Acting Superintendent Jason Smith spoke briefly and thanked local partners Jemena and Bunnings who helped put the day on, and then it was time to eat.
This event has become a staple in the yearly NAIDOC Week celebrations here in Mount Isa and continues to grow in popularity, drawing a crowd this year of over 100!
It was a chance for the community to show support for NAIDOC Week and encapsulate this year's theme Get up! Stand up! Show up!
A special thanks goes out to our amazing PLO team who invest their time and efforts to ensure this is a success and no one leaves the event hungry.
