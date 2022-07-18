Extra races for North West after Hughenden abandonment

AFTER the abandonment of several races at the Hughenden Jockey Club's non-Tab race meeting on Saturday, additional races have been added to upcoming meetings in the North West.
Hughenden was only able to run the first two of six races on July 16 due to issues with the state of track, though patrons still enjoyed a great day out at the track.
The additional races programmed are will be staged at Julia Creek and Corfield.
On July 23 at Julia Creek there will be an $8500 Benchmark 60 Handicap (1200m) and on July 30 there will be an additional $10,000 Benchmark 50 Handicap (1400m) at Corfield.
In the two races run at Hughenden last Saturday victory went to the Tanya Parry and Greg Hickmott stables with Judy My Baby in the Maiden Plate (1000m) and Miss Elley in the Class B Handicap (1000m), respectively.
The next race meeting in Mount Isa is the Mailman Express meet on Thursday, August 11.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
