Cloncurry students learn how to run 'mini mines'

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 19 2022 - 3:05am, first published 2:47am
Thirty students from St Joseph's Catholic School and Cloncurry State School are on a learning adventure from July 19 to strengthen science, technology, engineering and maths and coding skills.

The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy is kicking off school engagements for Semester 2 in Cloncurry thanks to support from South32.

Local News

