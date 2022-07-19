Car crashes number one call-out for Mount Isa rescue chopper

For the third year in a row, assisting people involved in motor vehicle incidents was the number one reason for the Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to be tasked.
In the 2021/2022 financial year, the Mount Isa community helicopter responded to 10 motor vehicle incidents.
RACQ spokesperson Tristan Vorias said it was disappointing to see crashes still in the top five reasons for call-outs.
"Many of these crashes are caused by the 'Fatal Five' and are avoidable and drivers need to be taking more responsibility for their behaviour behind the wheel," Mr Vorias said.
"Our message to motorists, is to drive like your life depends on it - because it does. Already this year we've lost more than 150 lives on Queensland roads and tragically we are on track to surpass last year's road toll."
On one crash-related mission, the Mount Isa helicopter crew airlifted a motorcyclist in his seventies, after he lost control of his bike on an unsealed road during a ride in August, in remote north west Queensland.
The rescue helicopter flew over 570 kilometres to retrieve the patient and fly him to hospital.
In a financial year record, the Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew assisted 56 people in 21/22, often covering vast distances, due to the nature of the region in which they operate and the wide variety of missions ranging from medical transfers, to searches and on one occasion - a fresh water crocodile attack.
General Manager of RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Operations, Brian Guthrie said the Mount Isa helicopter spent more than 100 hours in the air, flying to various critical missions across North West Queensland and costing $1.4 million.
"Mount Isa is a unique operating environment for our RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper crews," Mr Guthrie said.
"Part of that challenge is very much about how we co-ordinate each mission. Because it's such an isolated area, when people get into trouble, when we get tasked to missions like searches out there it's not just about getting there and back, we have to think about fuel, we have to think about endurance."
Top 5 Mount Isa patient injury and illness types:
1. Motor vehicle incidents (10)
2. Abdominal (7)
3. Falls (7)
4. Searches (5)
5. Serious illness/infection (4)
A service agreement with the Queensland Government, the sponsorship of RACQ and profit-for-purpose social enterprises all contribute to pay for this service, which is provided at no cost to patients, however, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue relies on the community to help make up nearly 30 per cent of funding each year.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
