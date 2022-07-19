The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Jodie Coward opens new retail storefront Coward and Co

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated July 19 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 9:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Coward is the woman behind the new venture Coward and Co. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

The north west region is abuzz as new businesses continue to come to life across several different industries.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.