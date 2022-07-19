Yarn spinners and poets return for Mount Isa Bush Poet's Breakfast

Mount Isa will celebrate bush yarns and poems for Isa Rodeo week, with the Zonta Club of Mount Isa hosting their annual Bush Poet's Breakfast.
To be held on Thursday August 11 at Mount Isa Terrace Gardens, the Bush Poet's Breakfast has been etched in the Isa Rodeo calendar for more than 20 years.
Zonta Club of Mount Isa host the event each year and encouraged patrons to get their tickets early, as there were only 50 tickets available.
"We like to keep it casual and close. Poetry in general seems to be a dying craft, and bush poets in particular do not have many opportunities to entertain. It is a great way to reminisce and hear yarns written by bushies - old and new," organiser Sue Wicks said.
"We are fortunate to have Derek Barry returning this year; As he is leaving Isa in August, this may be his last appearance (unless he can be coaxed back to Isa next year).
"We also have Keith Douglas, local auctioneer and personality, who not only acts as our MC, but also tells an amazing tale.
"This year, we also feature Ed Moffit with a few bush ballads while we eat our breakfast."
Tickets are available through TryBooking.com for $40 and it supports a worthwhile, local cause.
"Ticket includes cooked breakfast, tea, coffee and juice, while breaking in your day with a yarn and some poetry," Ms Wicks said.
"It is a great lead up to Isa Rodeo weekend; while at the same time supporting our local Zonta Club. Funds raised from this event are used to help purchase new linen for the local Domestic Violence Shelters."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
