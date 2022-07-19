The North West Star
Council to hear proposal for CCTV cameras in Mount Isa suburbs

Derek Barry
Derek Barry
Updated July 19 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 10:31pm
Wednesday's Mount Isa City Council meeting will hear a proposal to put closed circuit television cameras in the city's suburbs to help reduce crime.

