Council to hear proposal for CCTV cameras in Mount Isa suburbs

Wednesday's Mount Isa City Council meeting will hear a proposal to put closed circuit television cameras in the city's suburbs to help reduce crime.
It comes in a letter from local MP Robbie Katter which will be tabled in Wednesday's meeting.
Advertisement
In the letter Mr Katter says CCTV cameras in the CBD are increasingly picking up incidents and in conjunction with Mount Isa police inspector Erin Shawcross now he wants to extend the trial to the suburbs.
"We propose that CCTV cameras be placed in the suburbs of Mount Isa starting with one suburb as a trial and adding more if successful," Mr Katter said in the letter.
"I believe this would be an extremely valuable resource and will start to bring down the crime rate of Mount Isa."
In the letter Mr Katter said Inspector Shawcross said five staff should be dedicated to monitor the cameras, and they could be recruited and trained locally.
The issue is who would pay for the five staff and Mr Katter said he would support any application for funding by Council if they applied.
"I will also be writing to the police minister and minister for local government to ask that urgent funding to be provided to combat the most pressing issue I believe we have at the moment."
The letter comes as Mr Katter also calls on the police and youth justice minister to spend a few days in Mount Isa which he called a "car theft hotspot".
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.