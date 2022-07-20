Mount Isa community grants provide boost to clubs

Mount Isa City Council has supported local organisations through community and environment grants, providing a financial boost to projects.
Two community grants, five environmental grants and one donation were made to local organisations and sporting groups to help better their clubs.
Mount Isa Motorsports and Recreation Inc was presented $1000 for the Mount Isa Motor Show 2022 which will take place on August 28 at Buchanan Park. Mount Isa Hockey Association also received a community grant for $5000 to purchase a scoreboard for the hockey grounds and have the opportunity to host competitions and championships in Mount Isa.
The Environmental Grants were presented to Rainbow Gateway Pty Ltd for $5000 for enviro-wheel - a community garden that is focused on sustainability, food production and community engagement; Mount Isa Campdraft Association Inc was presented $4894 for greener creations, beautifying the grounds, installing irrigation, controlling erosion around the banks at the grounds and reducing dust and lead exposure; Mount Isa Day Nursery and Kindergarten Inc for $5000 for feeding minds bodies and futures, a food production and kitchen garden program teaching tools for learning about the environment and sustainability; Happy Valley Community Kindergarten presented $1058 for garden composters to create compost for their garden beds; and Mount Isa Amateur Netball Association presented $5000 for waste irrigation for ground cover and to reduce dust and lead exposure.
A donation was also presented to Red Rose Foundation for $170.85 from Council staff. Red Rose Foundation is a national non-for-profit charity that works to address the damaging impact of domestic violence across our communities. Believing that many domestic violence deaths are both predicable and preventable and work to provide services such as providing councilling, advocacy for women and providing both education and training.
Councillor Kim Coghlan said it was great that council provided the opportunity to support local sporting groups and organisations.
"It is great that we can offer these grants to provide a boost to local club projects," Cr Coghlan said.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
