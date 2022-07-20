Mount Isa community grants provide boost to clubs

The Environmental Grants were presented to Rainbow Gateway Pty Ltd for $5000 for enviro-wheel - a community garden that is focused on sustainability, food production and community engagement; Mount Isa Campdraft Association Inc was presented $4894 for greener creations, beautifying the grounds, installing irrigation, controlling erosion around the banks at the grounds and reducing dust and lead exposure; Mount Isa Day Nursery and Kindergarten Inc for $5000 for feeding minds bodies and futures, a food production and kitchen garden program teaching tools for learning about the environment and sustainability; Happy Valley Community Kindergarten presented $1058 for garden composters to create compost for their garden beds; and Mount Isa Amateur Netball Association presented $5000 for waste irrigation for ground cover and to reduce dust and lead exposure.