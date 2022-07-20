Happy Valley State School award win great for local education

There was great news for a local school last week.
Mount Isa's Happy Valley State School was named a Queensland 2022 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools winner, taking out the top prize in North Queensland for the Excellence in Rural and Remote Education category.
Now in its 23rd year, the Showcase Awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious educational awards in Queensland, showcasing excellence in education, innovation, and leadership.
Education minister Grace Grace said one of the privileges of her job was to meet the outstanding teachers and educators delivering innovative and world class opportunities for young Queenslanders.
"The Showcase Awards allow us to recognise and celebrate the great work that our schools are doing day-to-day to ensure that Queensland continues to innovate and develop new education practices," Ms Grace said.
"The quality of submissions for this year's awards was once again exceptional and extremely competitive, making the task of selecting award winners all the more difficult for the regional judging teams."
Happy Valley State School was named as one of the 27 regional winners and it is a significant accolade for the school as well as being an important recognition of their contribution to the state's education system.
They now go into the next rounds which will determine state finalists.
Happy Valley State School Principal Kath Donnelly said her team was delighted to be named regional winner for its 'Leading from the classroom: a model of distributive leadership' program.
"Teacher retention is a big issue for rural and remote schools like Happy Valley, so we developed this program to encourage our teachers to stay in our community," Mrs Donnelly said.
"We support our teachers through capability development to give them the confidence and the skills to go into leadership roles in the future.
"We're finding our teachers are seeing huge benefits and staying longer as a result of this program, which is a great result for our students and our whole school community."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
