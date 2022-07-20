The North West Star
Open letter to fed gov on climate change from 60 scientists

Updated July 20 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 10:37pm
Sixty scientists have written an open letter to the federal government to take action on climate change.

Open letter to the government from 60 scientists

Australian scientists call on our Federal Environment Minister to confront our shared climate reality by heeding the irrefutable scientific evidence and warnings when assessing coal and gas projects.

Local News

