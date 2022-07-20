Open letter to fed gov on climate change from 60 scientists

Although I feel for the 250 employees, it was pleasing to read that Glencore have a Detailed Closure Plan for Lady Loretta Mine ("Mount Isa Mines planning for end of Lady Loretta in 2025" North West Star, 16/7). Ensuring that the "mined land is restored to it's original condition" though planting vegetation, supporting the return of local fauna, and respecting the cultural heritage of Indigenous people, are all vital aspects of stewardship of our natural environment. In the current period of great environmental challenges, ensuring that we rehabilitate and regenerative our land is an important component of living sustainably and in harmony with our natural world.