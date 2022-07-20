Open letter to fed gov on climate change from 60 scientists

Australian scientists call on our Federal Environment Minister to confront our shared climate reality by heeding the irrefutable scientific evidence and warnings when assessing coal and gas projects.
We not only study but have a deep connection with and affection for Australia's living wonders. Our research is founded on expert analysis, data and rigorous examination of the facts. We ask that leader's decisions are likewise embedded in science.
In support of the Environment Council of Central Queensland's legal intervention to protect Australia's living wonders from climate damage, we are calling on the Australian Government to heed the scientific evidence on climate change when considering how proposals for new coal and gas projects will harm thousands of matters of national environmental significance (MNES) protected under Part 3 of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (Cth).
According to the UN IPCC, the science is unequivocal. From megafires to ocean heatwaves and acidification, extensive coral bleaching, drought, and extreme rainfall and flooding events, we are now seeing the scientifically predicted impacts of climate change across the country. These changes are compounding existing threats and creating new threats to matters of national environmental significance.
Every tonne of greenhouse gas emissions and fraction of a degree of warming is a blow to the health of our ecosystems and economy. Any new coal or gas project will dangerously worsen climate change, which is already having major impacts for many natural systems, with some experiencing, or at risk of, irreversible change.
The science is clear, extracting fossil fuels is detrimental to Indigenous health and wellbeing. Fossil fuel exploitation increases air, water, and land pollution. Scarring of the land and loss of access to Country is a threat to spiritual and cultural wellbeing, challenging the sustainability of cultures and communities living on traditional lands. Indigenous presence on Country is essential for conducting Indigenous science based land management practice that reverse the impacts of climate change.
At risk are lives, livelihoods and the ecosystems that we depend on. Some of our most precious icons may be lost: the Great Barrier Reef, Kakadu, the Tarkine and Otways, giant kelp forests and the living cultural heritage of First Nations people.
Iconic and extraordinary species including koalas, green turtles, bilbies, dugongs, platypuses, Tasmanian devils and the Wollemi pine, are all under threat and we've documented the extinction of others. The species, ecosystems, and cultural heritage protected under the EPBC Act are all damaged when projects that accelerate climate change are approved.
We are calling on the Environment Minister to accept our shared climate reality, heed the science and ensure all environmental assessments of new gas and coal projects are responsible and evidence-based, and include scope 3 emissions from all projects.
The fate of Australia's living wonders - and all of the unique animals, plants, ecosystems and places we love - depends on it.
Although I feel for the 250 employees, it was pleasing to read that Glencore have a Detailed Closure Plan for Lady Loretta Mine ("Mount Isa Mines planning for end of Lady Loretta in 2025" North West Star, 16/7). Ensuring that the "mined land is restored to it's original condition" though planting vegetation, supporting the return of local fauna, and respecting the cultural heritage of Indigenous people, are all vital aspects of stewardship of our natural environment. In the current period of great environmental challenges, ensuring that we rehabilitate and regenerative our land is an important component of living sustainably and in harmony with our natural world.
Amy Miller, Kew
