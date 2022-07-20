It was edge of the seat action at the Cairns Invitational PBR event on the weekend, finishing with nothing separating two of Australia's best bull-riders.
As well as being a nailbitingly close result, it intensified the race for the 2022 Australian champion's crown.
The 2020 PBR Australia Rookie of the Year, Mount Isa's Jake Curr tied with Aaron Kleier, the Clermont cowboy on the edge of creating history this year.
Throughout the year, Kleier has been inching closer to winning an unprecedented fifth consecutive national title and on the weekend rose from No 4 to No 1 in the national PBR standings, thanks to 170 bonus points on offer.
Saying he was never one to take notice of the leader board until the job was done, Kleier said the weekend win meant a great deal. Curr tied for the victory after securing a round-best 87.5 points on Cattle King Boogers Beach.
Curr, who earned a total of 164 national points, moved up to No 7 in the national standings, despite sustaining an arm injury in the last round out the event.
Hot on his tail was 19-year-old rookie Qynn Andersen, whose third place finish saw him remain in the No 2 spot, where he is now trailing Kleier by 55 national points.
"Happy with the first two bulls I rode," Andersen said. "I'll continue to ride my bulls and hopefully everything will work out."
PBR Australia general manager, Glen Young, says it was great to have the PBR back in Cairns again.
"Considered one of Australia's top tourist locations, Cairns would have to be one of the most picturesque locations where we stage a PBR event," he said. "Saturday night's event certainly kept everyone on the edge of their seats and we're looking forward to seeing who takes out the championship title at the PBR Monster Energy Tour Grand Finals in Townsville in November."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
