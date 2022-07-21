QRC launches new mining career campaign targeting Gen Z

Queensland Resources Council has launched a new digital campaign to attract the younger generation to a career in the state's minerals and energy sector.
The campaign centred around the 'top 10 hottest jobs' in Queensland resources at present.
Advertisement
Mr Macfarlane said a trade or professional career in resources offered exciting possibilities for ambitious young people motivated by highly paid jobs with a good work-life balance.
"The bonus for young people entering the resources sector is they can play an active role in helping our industry become more sustainable to meet the challenges of climate change," he said.
"Right now, companies are working on decarbonisation plans, adopting low-emission technologies, improving their energy efficiency and implementing renewable energy solutions and a host of other positive environment-related initiatives, so there are plenty of opportunities to make a real difference to how our industry impacts the world around us.
"The world is moving towards a new era of sustainable mining to meet the challenges of climate change, and Queensland's resources industry is absolutely on-board with being part of the global solution."
QRC outlined starting salaries ranged between 100k to 140k with the digital campaign appealing to the aspirations of high school students and early-year university students.
The campaign tagline centred on the concept of "shape your future, innovate our world".
The campaign featured real-life mining employees who worked for leading resources companies including; ConocoPhillips, Anglo American, Glencore Queensland Metals and South32 and major service provider Hastings Deering.
Mr Macfarlane said jobs in Queensland's resources sector offered excellent training and career opportunities that could set young people up financially for life.
"Young people can also be assured resources companies are serious about providing inclusive, diverse and safe workplaces for our employees," he said.
"We are Queensland's number one private sector employer of Indigenous people; we have a 30 percent female participation target by 2026; and our employees earn the highest average, full-time income of any industry by far, at almost $140,000 per year."
Mr Macfarlane publicly launched the campaign at the Queensland Mining Awards held in Mackay on July 20, and said the sector was down, but not out, following the state government's new coal royalty rates.
"Governments come and go, and the people who make up governments come and go, but what remains is an industry that has substantially supported the Queensland economy and Queensland jobs since the late 1800's, and continues to be at the forefront of global innovation and excellence," he said.
"The world needs resources to function, and Queensland has the resources the world needs.
"Right now, we're dealing with a major skills shortage, so to address this the QRC has created what we believe is a game-changing campaign that presents our sector as the powerhouse of innovation and opportunity it is.
"We can't wait to welcome Zoomers onto our sites, so our industry can benefit from their trade and tertiary skills and expertise, their fresh ideas and their passion to make a difference in the world.
"Mining is undergoing an intense and immense period of change, as companies move as quickly as possible to lower emissions and become more environmentally sustainable.
Advertisement
"Getting more young people on board with us on that journey is the key to success."
The campaign was the brainchild of the QRC's Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy and backed by The University of Queensland and Central Queensland University.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.