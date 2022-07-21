The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

QRC launches new mining career campaign targeting Gen Z

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated July 21 2022 - 3:07am, first published 2:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane announced a new digital campaign to attract the younger generation to a career in the state's minerals and energy sector. Picture: Queensland Resources Council.

Queensland Resources Council has launched a new digital campaign to attract the younger generation to a career in the state's minerals and energy sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.