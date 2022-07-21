Uncle George Leon nominated for Queensland award

Mount Isa Police Liaison Officer and Kalkadoon Elder George Leon has been nominated for a state-wide award.
Known to all as Uncle George, PLO Leon has been nominated for the 2022 Qbank Everyday Heroes Awards for his unwavering dedication and passion for helping children realise their potential.
The award nomination said that over the past six years, George has gone well beyond the call of duty and built strong ties within the local community - supporting school students, troubled youth and struggling Indigenous children to make positive choices and believe in their own potential.
"Having experienced many 'breakthrough' moments over the years, George now gets around 200 hugs a day when he visits schools from the trust and relationships he's fostered over the years," the nomination said.
George said that when he engaged with the kids, he had to listen to them and have your eyes open to the kids who are shy.
"When I see kids that have behavioural issues, I will take them for a walk and see if they are okay," George said.
"I will never give up on the kids and now even Indigenous kids are saying they want to be in the police force."
From building connection with and speaking with kids who out on the streets stealing cars to visiting every school in the region, organising touch football matches and maintaining a strong community presence, Uncle George is an everyday hero impacting the next generation of children to have a vision for a bright future.
Finalists will attend an awards ceremony where winners will be announced. Each winner will receive $1000 cash and $1000 donated to their charity of choice.
Anyone in the community can nominate a local hero for the award at www.qbank.com.au/everydayheroes.
Nominations close on Friday August 26.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
