Man in hospital after Mount Isa assault

A man is in hospital after an assault incident in Mount Isa on Thursday evening, July 21.
Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics responded to an alleged assault at a location on Miles Street at 11.30pm.
Advertisement
"A male in his 20s was transported to Mount Isa Hospital with a head injury," QAS said.
The man is in a stable condition.
Police are investigating the incident.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.