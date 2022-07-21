Mount Isa City Council names road to solar farm

Mount Isa City Council has adopted a name for a street on the edge of town.
At its meeting on Wednesday Council adopted Moran Road as the gazetted name for the current unnamed access road for access to Mica Creek Solar Farm lease area south of the city.
The unnamed access road was formally gazetted in 2012 off the Diamantina Developmental Road with no directional signage or a formal name.
Council said that with the current development of the Mica Creek Solar Farm, the developer has requested Council to endorse a road name and associated addresses to provide emergency services and state departments with the ability to clearly identify the area.
The street will be named for the Moran family after Bert and Frances Moran ran a successful trucking business in town in the 1950s to the 70s.
Moran Rd was one of two suggestions, the other being McGillivray Road for early Mount Isa mining pioneer Douglas McGillivray.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
